On Viral Pic Of Jailed Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Claims Hospital Visit

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is seen in a car with what appears to be blood on his face.

Arvind Kejriwal, commenting on a widely-shared photo of arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, today said the minister had been taken to hospital yesterday.

In the viral photo, Satyendar Jain, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is seen in a car with what appears to be blood on his face. It fueled speculation that he had an injury near his mouth.

"He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital, when he was a little better, he was taken back," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The photo of Satyender Jain, the Delhi Health Minister, has been widely circulated on social media and leaders of Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been posting comments in his support.

"The man who gave Delhi mohalla clinics," said one user.

A member of Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Vikas Yogi, said: "This is the man who made Mohalla clinics. He served people with honesty. You BJP people - God will teach you a lesson some day."

Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, wrote that the image was a "black mark" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate. "The country will never forgive you," he tweeted.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb - Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate on money-laundering allegations. He will remain in ED custody will June 13 (Monday).

Mr Kejriwal and AAP have accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of using probe agencies to target party leaders on fake charges.