On Video, Mayawati Partyman's Shocker On BJP

BSP legislator Vijay Yadav can be heard using strong language against BJP in the video

Days after Uttar Pradesh rivals turned partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader has delivered a shocking statement in a public speech.

Using strong language against the ruling BJP, BSP legislator Vijay Yadav can be heard saying on video: "In BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe naani yaad aa gai hogi, mari hui naani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye." (There's no need to worry. We will make the BJP people run and chase and kill them. Knowing that SP-BSP have come together, they would have got the jitters.)

The BSP leader was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of party chief Mayawati on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH BSP leader Vijay Yadav in Moradabad: Inn BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe nani yaad aagai hogi, mari hui nani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye. (Note: Strong language) (15.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/Y5jkzB0Hs0 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2019



Last week, Jagat Singh, a BSP leader and son of former Congress union minister Natwar Singh, stirred controversy after he threatened to respond to stones with AK-47 bullets.

In a video, Mr Singh was heard saying, "Where was the BJP when 200 of our boys were in danger...I went there to save them. I''m not going to turn my back or stay quiet. If there is firing, I will take the first bullet. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot, I will answer stones with AK-47s and send all of them away."

The leader has been served notice by the Election Commission for using objectionable language in his campaign.