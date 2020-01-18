'Not In 10 Generations': Smriti Irani To Rahul Gandhi On Savarkar Remark

Smriti Irani hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Veer Savarkar (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that even after his 10 generations, he will not be able to match the courage of Veer Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi had recently said 'I will not apologise. I am not Rahul Savarkar.' I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar," Ms Irani said while addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi.

"It is the same Congress, which put Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan in jail during Emergency but left smuggler Karim Lala out in the open," she said.

During Congress' ''Bharat Bachao'' rally in Delhi in December last year, Rahul Gandhi had said: "I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday Rahul Ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that. I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth."