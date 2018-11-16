'Don't Expect Miracles': Top Court On Right To Education Plea

Don't expect miracles in a huge country like India, the Supreme Court said. (File)

Don't expect miracles in a huge country like India, the Supreme Court said Friday, refusing to further hear a PIL seeking implementation of the Right to Education Act to bring 3.5 crore poor kids into the formal schooling system.

The top court had earlier asked petitioner 'Akhil Delhi Prathmik Shikshak Sangh', a registered society, to give a representation to the Centre on implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, also known as RTE.

Refusing to monitor the RTE implementation in the country, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "Don't expect miracles. India is a huge, huge country. Priorities are many and certainly, education is one of the priorities."

The bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, took note of the fact that the Centre has given the response after taking note of the representation.

"Heard counsel for the petitioner and perused the relevant material. We are not inclined to interfere. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed," it noted in the order.

It had earlier asked senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the organisation, to give representation to the Centre and had said that the government would "assist the court with regard to the implementation" of the RTE.

The top court had also asked the Centre to apprise it of decision taken on the issue. However, it today declined further hearing on the PIL.

The teachers' body, in its PIL, had sought implementation of the right to education of children aged between six to 14 years.

The plea had said the children were at a loss due to government schools shutting down and 9.5 lakh posts of teachers being vacant in these schools.

It had referred to reports "showing systematic and widespread violations of children's right to education across the country, including violations of numerous specific requirements of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009".