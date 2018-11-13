'We Chose Ambani By Ourselves, I Don't Lie': Dassault CEO On Rafale Deal

"We already have 30 partners other than Reliance," Dassault CEO Eric Trappier said.

In the Rafale jet deal, which is at the centre of a massive political controversy in an election year, French Jet-maker Dassault has broken his silence on Rahul Gandhi's allegations on the offset deal.

"We chose Ambani by ourselves. We already have 30 partners other than Reliance," Dassault CEO Eric Trappier told news agency ANI in a detailed interview.

On Rahul Gandhi's charge that Dassault, to bag India's 59,000 crore order for 36 Rafale jets, chose Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner despite its inexperience in the field, the CEO said he "didn't lie".

"I don't lie. The truth I declared before and the statements I made are true. I don't have a reputation of lying. In my position as CEO, you don't lie," Mr Trappier said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.