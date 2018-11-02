"PM Modi Won't Survive An Inquiry On Rafale, I Guarantee": Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the CBI director was removed because he was looking into Rafale case.

Flagging a new investigative report on the Rafale jet deal by news portal The Wire, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't survive an inquiry on Rafale, I guarantee."

The report on which Rahul Gandhi based his latest broadside says Rafale jet-maker Dassault followed up its offset partnership with Anil Ambani's defence firm by investing around 40 million euros last year in another Anil Ambani venture that is loss-making and has almost zero revenues. The news portal has cited regulatory filings in France and India.

The Wire report says Dassault's investment translated into a Rs 284 crore profit for the Ambani group company, Reliance Infrastructure, which sold shares in a subsidiary, Reliance Airport Developers Limited (RADL) at a premium.

"This is called kick-back. This is the first instalment of the kick-back that was given to Anil Ambani by Dassault," the Congress president alleged.

NDTV has reached out to both Dassault and the Anil Ambani Reliance Group on the contents of the article. Dassault has not responded so far to emails, text or WhatsApp messages. The Anil Ambani Reliance Group has conveyed to NDTV that while it will not respond to the Wire article, that details of the transactions mentioned are in the public domain in Dassault's annual report 2017 and Reliance Infra's March 2018 Annual Report.

The Wire report cites public filings by Reliance Infrastructure and Dassault Aviation's, which, it says, mentions the firm's acquisition of 'non-listed securities' including a 34.7% equity participation in Reliance Airport Developers. Filings for 2017 show that Reliance Aerostructure received an inter-corporate deposit of Rs 89.45 crore from Reliance Infrastructure, the same year that Dassault aviation bought 34.79% of Reliance Infrastructure's stake in Reliance Airport Developers.

The Wire also referred to an interview in which Dassault CEO Eric Trappier had claimed his company chose Reliance ADAG as its offsets partner because it had land available next to an airport. "However, the land was only given to Reliance by the state government after it had reached an understanding with Dassault to collaborate on the Rafale," the report said.

"It is now revealed that the land was actually bought from the money of the contract that was given by Dassault to Anil Ambani... this is a clear-cut case of getting a kickback," said Mr Gandhi. "The Dassault chief is blatantly lying. Why has Dassault given money to Anil Ambani in advance to buy the land, that too, mind you, to a loss-making company," he questioned, saying that Rafale is an open and shut case.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been attacking the jet deal alleging that the government signed a less-than-favourable contract solely to help Anil Ambani.

The Supreme Court this week asked the government for details of how Dassault chose companies in Anil Ambani's Reliance Group to partner with in India. In exchange for landing the contract for the 36 off-the-shelf fighter jets, Dassault has to invest half the value of the deal - about 30,000 crores - in Indian firms. Reliance has been chosen as one of those "offset" partners. The opposition has alleged that Reliance was chosen in a process that lacked transparency.

Dassault has said it was under no pressure to select Reliance as its partner for a huge joint venture in Nagpur that will manufacture parts for fighter planes. The Anil Ambani-led group is manufacturing aerospace components but not for the 36 jets ordered by India.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.