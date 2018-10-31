Supreme Court Asks Centre To Submit Affidavit With Details On Rafale Deal: Live Updates

Rafale Deal Case: The matter will next be heard on November 14.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the pricing in the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners.

The pricing of the aircraft, the government so far had maintained, is covered under the Official Secrets Act.

The matter will next be heard on November 14.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

