Centre Submits Rafale Pricing Details In Sealed Cover To Supreme Court

The Rafale is an advanced all-weather multirole jet fighter that can perform a variety of roles

The government today submitted pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet deal in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. The government also said the procurement process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure or DPP has been properly followed and the approval of the Defence Acquisition Council was taken.

The top court had said details, including the steps in the decision making process for the procurement of jets, which could "legitimately" be brought into public domain, be made available to the parties who have filed petitions before it in the matter.

It had also asked the centre to place before it in a sealed cover within 10 days the pricing details of 36 Rafale fighter jets India is buying from France's Dassault Aviation.

The top court, which posted the matter for hearing on November 14, had categorically told the centre that if the pricing detail was "exclusive" and could not be shared with the court then the centre should file an affidavit to stand by its word.