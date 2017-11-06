Union Minister Jayant Sinha's Response To Paradise Papers Reveal

Jayant Sinha joined the Omidyar Network in September 2009 and resigned in December 2013.

All these transactions have been fully disclosed to relevant authorities through all necessary filings as required 3/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 5, 2017

After leaving Omidyar Network, I was asked to continue on the D.Light Board as an Independent Director 4/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 5, 2017

On joining the Union Council of Ministers, I immediately resigned from the D.Light Board and severed my involvement with the company 5/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 5, 2017

It is crucial to note that these transactions were done for D.Light as an Omidyar representative, and not for any personal purpose n/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 5, 2017