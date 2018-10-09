On #MeToo, Editors Guild Praises Women Journalists: Full Statement

Editors Guild called for unfair probe in sex harassment cases. (Representational)

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday came out in support of women journalists who have shared their experiences of alleged sexual harassment as a part of #MeToo movement on social media.

The Guild in its statement praised these women journalists for displaying the "courage to bring these critical issues in public debate."

Here is the full statement issued by The Editors Guild Of India.

Editors Guild of India has issued a statement on the recent cases of alleged sexual harassment in the newsrooms. Please read the full text here: https://t.co/xrPM0vb2jKpic.twitter.com/vnKVzVWWik — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) October 9, 2018

"The Editors Guild of India has noted with concern and dismay the incidence of alleged sexual harassment and assault on women journalists by their male colleagues. It unequivocally condemns all predatory conduct by such men. It is worse when the perpetrators also happen to be enjoying senior or supervisory positions in the profession.



The Guild also expresses its gratitude and solidarity towards women journalists who have displayed the courage to bring these critical issues in public debate.



The Guild is also committed to ensuring that the legal rights of either the victims or the accused are not violated. A fair, just and safe working environment is essential if press freedoms are to flourish. The newsroom in our profession is a relatively informal, free-spirited and hallowed space. It must be protected. The Guild extends its total support to all women journalists, who suffered a disadvantage in their careers, physical or mental trauma, as a result of any sexual predation.



It calls upon the media organisations to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. This is the time for all of us to strengthen our internal processes. It includes training of staff and improving awareness, as mandated by the law and even beyond. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment or assault should be punished as provided in the law.



The newsroom is the most inclusive work space in terms of gender. It is our responsibility as media leaders to ensure that it remains safe and fair for all, especially women."

