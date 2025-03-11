On Loudspeaker Violation At Religious Sites, D Fadnavis' Warning To Cops

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday admitted in the assembly that norms related to loudspeakers at places of worship are not being implemented the way they should be and warned of action against the police officer concerned if lapses come to light.

Loudspeakers at places of worship should be played between 6 am and 10 pm with a noise limit of 55 decibels in day and 45 decibels in night and those not adhering to these norms will face action, he cautioned.

Mr Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, maintained police inspectors have been tasked with implementing guidelines on use of loudspeakers at places of worship in their respective areas of jurisdiction, and favoured changes in the relevant law to ensure rules are strictly followed.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the assembly by BJP MLAs Devyani Farande and Atul Bhatkalkar, the CM insisted noise rules related to loudspeakers at places of worship are not being implemented the way they should be.

He admitted the police are "toothless" in taking action against violators as it is the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) that has powers to prosecute in case of contravention of rules, as per the central law in this regard.

He said changes need to be done in the law for effective implementation of norms and the Centre will be requested to allow the state to move ahead in this direction and take necessary steps.

Citing Supreme Court guidelines, Mr Fadnavis noted a place of worship should seek permission from relevant authorities before installing loudspeakers.

These loudspeakers should be played between 6 am and 10 pm with a (noise) limit of 55 decibels in day and 45 decibels in night. If loudspeakers at a place of worship are found violating guidelines, then the police should take cognisance and inform the MPCB which can take further steps to prosecute the offenders, Mr Fadnavis informed.

"The police inspector concerned will be responsible for implementation of guidelines pertaining to loudspeakers. If the police inspector does not ensure adherence to guidelines, the official will face action," he warned in the lower house.

The police inspector should visit places of worship under his jurisdiction and check whether permission for use of loudspeakers has been taken or not, Mr Fadnavis emphasised.

The CM said decibel meters have been given to police stations to measure sound levels.

No one will get blanket permission for installing loudspeakers and the authorization will be for a specific time period. After the expiry, permission needs to be sought again for using loudspeakers, he made it clear.

Wherever there is violation, loudspeakers will not be allowed to be used again and they will be confiscated, Mr Fadnavis told the assembly.

He said in case of violation, the first step is to inform the MPCB and not to renew the permission for using the sound system.

