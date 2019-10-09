On Kanshi Ram's Death Anniversary, Mayawati Urges Cadres To Fight Castism

"We have to meet the challenges posed by casteist forces," BSP chief said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday offered tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his 13th death anniversary and urged cadres to take on the challenge of casteist forces.

She also pledged to fulfill the dreams of Kanshi Ram and take forward his legacy of Dalit emancipation.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister offered tributes to the late leader at the Delhi's Prerna Kendra and addressed party workers.

"We have to meet the challenges posed by casteist forces and deal with it with prudence," BSP chief said.

In a Twitter message, she said Kanshi Ram, the founder of the minority community groups like BAMSEF, Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS4) and BSP, will be paid tributes across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

1 बामसेफ, डीएस4 व बीएसपी मूवमेन्ट के जन्मदाता व संस्थापक मान्य श्री कांशीरामजी को आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर बीएसपी द्वारा देश व विशेषकर यूपी में अनेकों कार्यक्रमों के जरिए भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित। उपेक्षितों के हक में उनका संघर्ष था वोट हमारा राज तुम्हारा नहीं चलेगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 9, 2019

2. दिल्ली में गुरुद्वारा रकाबगंज रोड पर स्थित प्रेरणा केन्द में तथा लखनऊ में बीएसपी सरकार द्वारा वीआईपी रोड में स्थापित भव्य मान्यवर श्री कांशीरामजी स्मारक स्थल के आयोजनों में बहुजन नायक मा. श्री कांशीराम जी को पुष्पांजलि व श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित। उनके सपनों को साकार करने का संकल्प। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 9, 2019

3 बाबा साहेब डा भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान के मूवमेन्ट को समर्पित श्री कांशीरामजी जानते थे कि जातिवादी व संकीर्ण ताकतें साम, दाम, दण्ड, भेद आदि हथकण्डों से BSP मूवमेन्ट को चुनौतियाँ देती रहेंगी जिसका सूझबूझ से मुकाबला करके आगे बढ़ना है जिसका बेहतरीन उदाहरण यूपी है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 9, 2019

"His struggle was in favour of the neglected. Our (Dalit) vote and your rule will not work," she said.

In another tweet, Mayawati said Kanshi Ram was dedicated to the cause of self-respect propounded by B R Ambedkar.

"Kanshi Ramji was dedicated to the movement of self-respect and dignity propounded by Bhimrao Ambedkar and he knew that the casteist and narrow forces would continue to challenge the BSP movement by means of material, price, punishment, discrimination, which has to be met wit prudence," she said.

