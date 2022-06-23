Gautam Adani And Family To Donate Rs 60,000 Crore To Social Causes

Gautam Adani and his family have pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crores on his 60th birthday. The industrialist turns 60 on June 24.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Adani's father, Shantilal Adani.

In a tweet shared by Gautam Adani, he is seen at a school interacting with students. The text attached to the post read, “On our father's 100th birth anniversary and my 60th birthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit Rs 60,000 crore in charity towards healthcare, education and skill development across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India.”

As per a statement released by the Adani group, the funds are to be utilised in the sectors of healthcare, education, and skill development.

The corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation. The social work will be aimed at tackling the roadblocks to an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the Adani Group said.

“The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas. Addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of our future workforce,” the statement added.

Gautam Adani occupies the eighth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index and is currently the richest person in Asia. Adani has a net worth of $91.7 billion. He is followed at the ninth spot by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $90.7 billion. Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder, is the world's richest man followed by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.