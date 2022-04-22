Earth Day Is About Expressing Gratitude To Mother Earth: PM Modi

PM Modi today said that Earth Day is about expressing gratitude to "Mother Earth". (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Earth Day is about expressing gratitude to "Mother Earth" for her kindness and reiterating one's commitment to care for the planet.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment.

PM Modi also posted a video of his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment.

#EarthDay is about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth for her kindness and reiterating our commitment to care for our planet. pic.twitter.com/wVeQ6qmLm2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2022

In the video, he said it is the responsibility of every generation to conserve the environment.



