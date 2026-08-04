On Duty CRPF Jawan Kills 2 Colleagues, Then Shoots Himself Dead In Assam Camp

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot two of his colleagues dead and later died by suicide inside a camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday morning, officials said. Another CRPF personnel was injured in the incident.

The firing took place around 7 am at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ballani Premabaram, who was deployed at the main gate, opened fire on his colleagues.

Officials said two CRPF jawans, Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Ramnawal Singh Yadav, were killed in the incident, while ASI Mane Govind Sripul was injured.

The injured jawan was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

ASI Premabaram, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, later shot himself dead inside a barrack, officials said.

Quoting Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, PTI reported that Premabaram was not carrying his service rifle while on duty at the camp's main gate.

"He took an INSAS rifle from the guard room and went to the rear side of the quarter guard, where he opened fire at Visnhu, who died on the spot. He then fired at Ramnawal Singh, who had come for document verification. Singh also died on the spot," he said.

The SSP said Premabaram then shot at ASI Mane Govind, leaving him seriously injured.

"After firing at his colleagues, Premabaram went inside a barrack and shot himself dead," the officer said.

Senior CRPF and police officiers rushed to the spot, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

With inputs from PTI