Assam Girl, 15, Allegedly Raped, Bludgeoned, Rod Inserted In Private Parts

In an extremely disturbing incident from Assam, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at her home, with her body left in a state that it was almost unrecognisable to her family.

The girl's body was discovered by her family in Hailakandi district after they returned from a feast at a relative's house nearby.

Police sources said she was bludgeoned, her face was smashed, and a rod was inserted into her private parts, detailing the horror she is suspected to have gone through.

While the family has alleged rape before murder, the police are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the sexual assault claims and the cause of her death.

The crime occurred in the Aloichora area under Katlichera police station around 11 pm on Saturday. The girl had gone to a relative's house with her family to attend a feast. However, she came back home after an argument with a cousin, sources said.

Her family found her body on the floor when they returned home. She was almost unrecognisable, they added.

The locals blocked National Highway (NH) 6 over the incident, demanding the arrest and strict punishment for the culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amitabh Sinha confirmed that a case has been registered and five have been detained for interrogation. The sexual assault claims are yet to be medically ascertained, he noted.

"The family claims she was sexually assaulted, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusions. We are investigating the matter thoroughly, and four persons are currently being questioned," SSP Sinha told reporters.