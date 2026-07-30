Floodwater Receding, But Struggles Far From Over For This Assam Village

The floodwaters have started to recede in parts of the Delihi Gohain village in Assam's Sivasagar district, but for hundreds of families, the struggle is far from over. Roads remain submerged, boats are still the only way to move around, and damaged homes stand as reminders of the devastation left behind.

Home to around 500 families, the village was among the worst-hit after the Dorika River overflowed following days of heavy rain. The residents said the water level rose within hours, leaving little time to shift their belongings or move livestock to safer places.

Although some floodwater has drained, many low-lying areas continue to remain under water. Large stretches of farmland are still inundated, raising fears among farmers who now face the possibility of losing an entire crop season.

For many families, daily life is yet to return to normal. Boats continue to ferry people across flooded roads, while children and elderly residents remain largely confined to their homes. Several houses suffered extensive damage, and many families lost stored food grains, clothing, and household essentials.

Relief supplies from the district administration, voluntary organisations and local groups have been reaching the village over the past several days. Food packets, drinking water and other necessities are being distributed, although residents say the recovery process will take much longer than the relief effort itself.

As the crisis eases, attention is gradually shifting towards rebuilding. Repairing damaged houses, restoring farmland and finding a way to restart livelihoods have become the biggest concerns for families who are now looking beyond survival and hoping to return to normal life.