How Much of Assam Is Under Water Amid Floods? Satellite Maps Reveal

Floods have ravaged villages and crop lands in several districts of Assam, impacting over 6 lakh people and killing at least 78 people this monsoon season.

As per the Assam Disaster Manager Authority, seven districts - Charaideo, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Biswanath, Jorhat, and Kamrup (Metropolitan) were officially reeling under flood as on July 30.

Remote sensing data analysed by NDTV Datafy provides a clear picture of the spread floods in Assam. The analysis of Sentinel-1 radar data and the findings may differ from official reports.

Currently, four districts in upper Assam - Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, and Golaghat are the worst affected, as per government records. Around 145,120 hectares of area has been assessed to be submerged at some point between July 10 and July 29, 2026, as per our analysis.

Sivasagar district was the worst affected, with 44,600 hectares of area under water affecting 241 villages and impacting nearly 85,000 people. More than 6650 hectares of crop land was submerged, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on July 29.

Around 1720 hectares of crop land was flooded in Golaghat, 11600 hectares were inundated in Charaideo, and 864 hectares in Jorhat, according to the authority.

Water Recess

Floodwaters have begun receding across parts of Assam but the state remains on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the next three days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the Northeast and raising fears of a fresh spell of flooding.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland between July 30 and August 1, increasing the risk of floods, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the Assam government, the flooding was largely triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall in Nagaland, particularly in Mokokchung, which recorded a 493 per cent departure from normal rainfall on July 19. Wokha recorded a 108 per cent departure, while Mon recorded a 45 per cent departure.

Localised extremely heavy rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar further worsened the flood situation across the affected districts.