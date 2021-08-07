On CCTV, Youth Akali Leader Shot Dead, 20 Rounds Fired At Him

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV installed in the area.

A leader of the Akali Dal's youth wing was shot dead in Punjab's Mohali district this morning in a chilling murder caught on camera.

The police said two of four masked attackers on a stakeout chased down and fired at him repeatedly as he was about to sit in his sports utility vehicle at Mataur Market in Sector 71.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV installed in the area and shows the shooters were waiting for the student leader, also known as Vicky.

Mr Middukhera was in the area to visit the office of a property dealer.

The attackers started firing as he sat in his parked vehicle, prompting him to run out for cover.

Around 20 bullets were fired at him and he died of gunshot wounds, the police said.

The attackers, all wearing caps and face masks, managed to flee the spot in a car after the daring murder in public.

Mr Middukhera was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

The police suspect an old rivalry may be behind the incident.

Mr Middukhera, a member of the opposition Akali Dal, was an active student leader of Panjab University.

He was a former president of the party's student wing, the Student Organisation of India.

Senior Akali Dal leader and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the incident has once again exposed the state's "deteriorating law and order situation".

"No one feels safe because the law-and-order situation in Punjab has broken down," he said.

Mr Cheema said the incident also raises questions as there is heightened security across the state ahead of the Independence Day.

"This shows there is no fear of law as the incident took place in broad daylight," he said, and demanded a high-level probe.