"No Choice": Mohali Man Shoots Himself In Banks Toilet, Blames Top Cop

In a chilling case of suicide, a 45-year-old businessman in Punjab's Mohali walked into an HDFC bank branch, went to the toilet, and shot himself in the head. Rajdeep Singh ran an immigration business and was in debt. He said in a video recorded before his death that a senior police officer who invested in his firm wanted his money back and had threatened to frame his family members in a false case.

Five people, including the police officer, have been charged with conspiracy and abetment to suicide.

Originally from Moga, Rajdeep had been living in a rented home in Sector 80, Mohali. In a note he left behind, Rajdeep accused Assistant Inspector General Gurjot Singh Kaler and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rishi Rana of harassing him.

Rajdeep's father, Paramjeet Singh, has told police in a complaint that on Tuesday, Rishi Rana and another person came to their home and took Rajdeep away. "They took my son to the house of the aforementioned Gurjot Singh Kaler. There, they humiliated my son, made a video of him, and forced him to get a loan approved in his name at HDFC Bank and demanded more money. They forcibly took my son to HDFC Road, Sector 68, Mohali, and started forcing him to take a loan," the complaint said.

Rajdeep then went to the toilet and recorded a video before shooting himself with a firearm he was carrying. In the video, he is heard saying, "I have never done anything wrong. Where will I get it from? You have troubled me a lot. I will commit suicide. Okay, bye."

The FIR says Rajdeep texted his wife, Chhavi, before killing himself and said he had left something for her at a local dairy. When Chhavi went to the dairy later, she found Rajdeep's suicide note.

In the suicide note, Rajdeep has sought his family's apology and said he "was left with no choice".

Besides Kaler and Rana, chartered accountant and real estate dealer Sunil Agarwal, caterer Rinku Krishna, and Ferozepur resident Saina Arora are named as accused in the FIR.

In the note he left behind, Rajdeep wrote that Rinku and Saina, his business partners, owed him Rs 40 lakh and were not returning the amount.