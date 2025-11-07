Video: 2 Men Fire 35 Rounds At House, Cars In Mohali, Family Has No Idea Why

A family has been left scared and flummoxed after two men on a motorcycle stopped in front of their house in Punjab's Mohali and fired 35 rounds at their house and at least two vehicles in front of it.

CCTV footage shows the two men stopping in front of a house in Mohali's Phase 7, near the local police station, in the early hours of Friday. They can be seen whipping out two pistols and firing a few rounds at the house first. One of the men then fires in the air and at cars parked near the house.

No one was injured in the attack but the cars were badly damaged, with some windows shattered and at least one windshield riddled with bullet holes.

The house's owner, Maninder Singh, said he works in an IT company and has no idea why he was targeted. He said he has no enmity with anyone, and neither he nor anyone in his family received any threats or extortion demands before or after the firing.

Police said they have recovered 35 bullet casings from the spot and are investigating why the family was targeted.