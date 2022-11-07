On CCTV: Robbers Shoot UP Shop Owner Twice, Escape With Cash And Gold

One of the robbers shot the shop owner twice in the back.

An armed robbery in Uttar Pradesh was caught on CCTV camera. Two unidentified armed men entered a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and shot the owner twice before escaping with cash and gold, police said.

The video shows the robbers entering the shop located at Dhamera Adda on Friday evening, and pointing their guns at two people behind the counter and a customer. One of the robbers then shoots the owner twice in the back who is seen crying out in pain.

The two continue to threaten the woman customer and another shop employee as one of them fills up his bag with cash and gold from a safe. The robbers also snatch the woman's bag before walking out of the shop.

Two days later, seven police teams are still searching for the assailants. The injured shopkeeper was hospitalised to remove the two bullets from his body. His condition is now stable.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.