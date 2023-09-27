Video: 3 Men On Bike Loot Delhi Jewellery Shop, Fire In Air While Escaping

The men escaped on a bike, while firing in the air

Three men looted a jewellery store at gunpoint in Delhi this afternoon and fled with nearly 500 gm of gold, the police said.

The robbers came on a bike and entered Shriram Jewellery shop in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area wearing helmets. They pointed their guns at the staff and ran away with 480 gm of gold, which is valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh.

The police received a call around 2 pm today and rushed to the spot. CCTV footage from the area showed the three men escaping on the bike, while firing in the air.

This comes a day after thieves broke into a jewellery store in south Delhi's Jangpura and escaped with ornaments worth Rs 20-25 crore. The incident occurred at Umrao Jewellers between Sunday evening and this morning.

The thieves entered from the terrace of the four-floor building and reached the ground floor where the strongroom was located, officials said.

They then drilled a hole into its wall to enter the strongroom where the jewellery was kept. Besides stealing those, they also escaped with the pieces on display at the showroom.