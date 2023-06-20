On Camera, 8-Year-Old Attacked By 3 Stray Dogs In Kerala

The girl suffered injuries to her hands and legs and has been hospitalised.

In yet another attack by stray dogs in Kerala, an 8-year-old has been hospitalised after she was mauled by three canines at her house. The incident took place in the same town where an 11-year-old autistic boy was killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on June 11.

8-year-old Jhanvi was in the yard of her house in Kannur district's Muzhappilangad when the three dogs attacked her yesterday. People gathered when she began shouting for help and the dogs ran away. She suffered injuries to her hands and legs and has been admitted to a hospital.

News agency PTI reported that another attack took place in Kollam district yesterday, where a stray dog attacked children outside their school. Visuals of the incident showed the dog running into a group of students and biting one of them, who fell to the ground and tried to kick the canine away, the report said.

The dog ran away after another set of students threw stones and even their bags at it.

In the June 11 incident, an 11-year-old autistic boy, Nihal, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Muzhappilangad. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries later.

Kerala Minister for Local Self-Governments MB Rajesh had said last week that some provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act need to be relaxed. He had also said the state would approach the Supreme Court again and seek permission to kill stray dogs which pose a threat to human life.