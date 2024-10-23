On CCTV, 2 Terrorists Seen Entering Workers' Camp In J&K Before Attack

One of the terrorists involved in Sunday's terrorist attack on a workers' camp in Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released the photographs of two foreign terrorists involved in the Sunday terrorist attack on a workers' camp in the Ganderbal district, leaving seven people dead and several others injured.

The photographs were developed from footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed inside the camp in Gagangir area in Ganderbal.

The police had said earlier that two foreign terrorists had entered the workers' camp in the evening and fired indiscriminately at civilians. Seven people, including six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in the attack, and four others were injured.

Investigators have already questioned over 40 people in connection with the terrorist attack. An NIA team, headed by a senior officer, also visited the terror attack site and had reportedly collected some vital clues from the terror attack site.

The workers were employees of APCO Infrastructure, which is building a tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road. After the tunnel becomes functional, Sonamarg will be an all-season tourist destination. This will help the local economy and also generate employment for the local youth.

The attack, coming shortly after Jammu and Kashmir got a new government, was widely condemned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Lt Governor sanctioned ex gratia relief in favour of the Gagangir victim families while APCO Infrastructure released Rs 25 lakh as immediate relief for the families of the victims.