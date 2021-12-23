On CCTV, 2 Delhi Men Brutally Attacked With Rocks Over Rs 3,000, One Dead

Sangam Vihar murder: One of the victims died during treatment.

Two men were brutally assaulted in Delhi on the night of December 20 while returning from a birthday party. A CCTV video footage of the incident shows a group of men attacking the victims physically, thrashing them with large rocks, and dragging them into a nearby drain. The incident happened in the Sangam Vihar area of the national capital late at night on Monday. One of the victims has died and the other has been severely injured.

At least seven men can be seen brutally beating up the two victims without any apparent provocation. Five men can be seen following them from behind while two of the attackers can be seen approaching them from the front. One of the victims can be seen immobile immediately after being attacked while the other keeps trying to get up. The attackers hit them with heavy rocks and throw their battered bodies into a drain and walked away.

Investigations revealed that two men Pankaj and Jatin who were returning from a birthday party around 2 am were stopped by some men who demanded that they hand over everything to them. When the victims asked why they should do it, the attackers started attacking them. They robbed the victims of Rs 3,000 and fled.

The police have arrested an accused Ramzan who is a resident of Sangam Vihar. An FIR under sections 394 and 34 of the IPC have been registered and the police are looking for the other accused.

Jatin, one of the victims, died during treatment.

