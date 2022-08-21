On Camera, Man Slaps Woman Toll Booth Employee When Asked To Pay Tax

A case has been lodged but the accused is yet to be arrested.

A man slapped a woman employee of a toll both in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. The man is seen angrily walking towards the employee and then slapping her across the face, a CCTV footage of the incident showed. The woman hits him back with her footwear.

Rajkumar Gurjar, whose car was without a FASTag - electronic toll payment system, claimed he was a local and hence should be exempted from paying the toll charges. But he didn't have any document to prove that.

The incident happened at the Kachnariya toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road.

A man slapped a woman employee of a toll both in Rajgarh after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. The man is seen angrily walking towards the employee and then slapping her across the face, The woman hits him back with her footwear @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/hmK0ghdImX — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 21, 2022

"He said he was a local. I said but I don't know you. Then I went and informed the supervisor. The supervisor asked him if I knew the man. I said no, then the man got out of his vehicle, abused me and hit me. I also hit him back," said the toll booth employee, Anurandha Dangi.

The woman, while speaking to the media, said that the booth, with seven women employees, doesn't have any guards.

"The employees of toll plaza submitted a complaint. The woman, Anuradha Dangi, filed a written complaint against the man and we lodged a case based on that. We have registered a case under 354, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The accused is yet to be arrested," said local police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi.

In another clip, a group of men on bikes, with sticks, are seen approaching the toll plaza. One of them is seen hitting the toll barricade with the stick. The police, however, said no case was filed against them as the toll employees mentioned only one person in their complaint.