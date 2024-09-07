On Camera, Man Dragged Off Bike In Punjab, Assaulted And Stabbed In Heart

Police said the attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon.

A 22-year-old has been brutally assaulted and then stabbed in the heart after being dragged off a running motorcycle in a busy market area in Punjab's Patiala. Police said the man was taken to a hospital but died due to excessive blood loss.

The attack on the man, identified as Karan, was captured on CCTV. The footage shows Karan riding pillion on a motorcycle when three men on a bike, who were going past him, drag him down to the road. They can be seen pushing him against an oncoming motorcycle believed to be belonging to their accomplices and assaulting him mercilessly. He is stabbed and then manages to run away.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening in the Ablowal area of Patiala when Karan was heading to his house in Babu Singh Colony. They said the attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon.

"Karan was heading home when he was surrounded by men on two motorcycles. They assaulted him and stabbed him in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but could not be saved because he had suffered blood loss. A case has been registered. Three of the attackers have been identified as Ansh, Amanmeet and Yuvraj. They will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer.

An official said initial evidence points to personal enmity being the cause of the attack.