On Camera, Man Crushed To Death As Container Falls Off Truck In Gujarat

A man was crushed to death on Friday when a container fell off a truck in Gujarat's Valsad and landed on a makeshift structure where he was eating.

Officials said two makeshift structures had been erected at a construction site next to National Highway 48 in Valsad's Pardi.

CCTV footage shows the truck veering off the highway and onto the unpaved shoulder of the road. The container can be seen falling off the truck and onto one of the structures.

Footage from an adjacent office shows a man cleaning his cellphone when he sees the truck hurtling past, very close to him. He quickly moves away and all the furniture in the office jumps when the container falls very close to the office, missing it by a whisker.

Officials said labourers from the construction site were having food inside the structure when the container fell on it. Some of them managed to run, but one man could not make it out in time and got crushed under the container.

Police reached the spot and used a crane to remove the container.

"A truck carrying a container was turning onto a dirt road when the driver lost control and the container fell off. An investigation has been initiated," said an official.

(With inputs from Sachin Kulkarni)

