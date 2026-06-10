On Camera, Delhi Traffic Cop Hospitalised After SUV Tries To Run Him Over

A speeding car attempted to run over traffic police personnel in Delhi. The incident took place in New Friends Colony and was recorded on a CCTV camera.

The video shows a black SUV trying to mow down traffic cops who are trying to stop it. One of the cops gets hit by the vehicle and falls.

Head Constable Rahul was hit by the SUV near the Sarai Julena red light and fled the scene.

According to reports, the policemen signalled the car to stop because it was moving on the wrong side of the road.

Rahul was injured in the incident. The other two traffic cops -- head constable Saad Babu Khan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Aslam Khan-- narrowly escaped.

The injured policeman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to search for the driver.