On Camera, Delhi Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ramleela Performance, Dies

Sushil Kaushik was performing the role of Lord Rama.

A man died of a heart attack while performing in a Ramleela. Sushil Kaushik, 45, a resident of East Delhi was performing the role of Lord Rama when he suffered a heart attack.

Dressed in a beautiful bronze colour outfit with gold and silver detailing, Sushil was enacting a scene when the unfortunate incident happened. As seen on camera, he was sitting on his right knee, with arms wide open.

He got up, took two steps and suddenly felt uneasy. With a hand on his chest, he rushed to the backstage. He became unconscious and was taken to Kailash Deepak Hospital in Anand Vihar. He died of a heart attack.

Sushil Kaushik, son of late SK Kaushik, used to work as a property dealer.