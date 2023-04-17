On Camera, 3 Officials Thrashed By Mob During Illegal Sand Mining Check

An FIR has been registered against 44 people.

Three mining officials, including a woman inspector, were attacked by a mob in Bihar during an inspection to check illegal sand mining. The violent group threw stones at the three and attacked them with sticks, videos of which have gone viral.

The group can be seen charging at the officials as trucks filled with sand flee the scene. They threw stones at the district mining officer and two inspectors who were injured in the attack.

"Hit them, hit them," a man recording the video can be heard saying, as he runs towards the three. The mob can also be seen surrounding the three and thrashing the officials, including the woman, with sticks as they attempt to walk away.

"The incident took place when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in the Bihta area. When they reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were attacked by anti-social elements. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries," the Patna district administration said in a statement.

An FIR has been registered against 44 people, police said, adding that as many as 50 vehicles have been seized.

Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, told news agency PTI that a probe is on, and "more arrests are likely to be made. The police will soon arrest the mastermind behind this incident".