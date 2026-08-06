On Camera, 3 Men Beaten, Paraded Over Cable Theft Suspicion In Madhya Pradesh

Three men were allegedly assaulted by a mob and paraded with bundles of cable hung around their necks and shoulders on suspicion of theft at Western Coalfields Limited's Iklahara township in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday at Iklahara township in the Pench area. A video of the incident has since surfaced online.

In the video, a large crowd could be seen assaulting the three men with slippers, while also punching and kicking them. The men are then forced to walk through the area carrying bundles of cable that they were allegedly accused of stealing.

Around 70 to 80 people appear to be present during the assault. Security personnel of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) can also be seen at the spot, but no apparent attempt to stop the mob or rescue the men is visible in the video.

According to preliminary information, cables had allegedly been stolen from the premises of a defunct filter plant in the Iklahara township. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was subsequently examined, following which the three men were called for questioning.

It is alleged that they were assaulted during questioning and later paraded in full public view through the village with bundles of cable hung around them.

Barkuhi police outpost in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramvilas Tiwari said the two sides had reached a compromise. "If either party submits a formal complaint, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law," he said.

No case had been registered in connection with the assault at the time this report was filed.