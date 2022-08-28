Video: Speeding Car Skids Off Nagpur Road, Turns Turtle, Passengers Safe

Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway Accident: The passengers onboard are said to be safe.

A speeding car swerved, skidded off a road and then turned turtle, dramatic visuals that have emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway showed.

The speeding car can be seen whizzing past accumulated water on the road, losing control and then overturning in the field alongside the highway. It stops inches away from a cow grazing in the field.

The cow, which appears to be tied to a tree, can be seen moving away.

It is not known if the accident was the result of a mechanical failure.