3 Dead, 54 Injured As Bus Overturns, Falls Into Gorge In Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were killed and 54 were injured after a bus overturned and fell into a deep gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Harrai town in the Chhindwara district late on Monday night, an official said.

Police said a family accompanied by fellow villagers were returning to Chui village after immersing the ashes of a family in the Narmada river near Barman.

Police said that the bus driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The dead have been identified as Tan Singh Patel (70), Bhikam (60) and Sadaram (60).

"Fifty-four persons suffered injuries of which 43 are still admitted in the district hospital. The rest have been discharged," the official said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who hails from Chhindwara, has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the dead and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

