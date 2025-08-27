On Camera, 16-Year-Old Hits Man With Car, Drags Body For 600 Metres In Delhi

A 32-year-old man was hit and dragged for 600 meters by a car in Delhi. Behind the wheel was a 16-year-old student, who has now been detained, and the car has been seized. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the outer North District of Delhi.

As seen in the CCTV footage, a red car hits a man. Instead of stopping and helping the victim, the driver drives over and drags the man for 600 meters before leaving the body near the office of the North Delhi Power Ltd. (NDPL), gate number 5. The victim's show is left behind on the road.

The victim, identified as Sujeet Mandal, died of his injuries by the time the police reached the accident spot. The victim's body was found with various injuries all over the body and torn clothes. Mandal was rushed to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Jitesh, brother-in-law of Sujeet, identified the body.

Mandal used to work at a PVC pipe factory in the Badli Industrial Area and was returning from work at the time of the incident.

Hareshwar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North District, said that the victim was hit by a red car around 7 PM near his workplace. "Despite knowing that the injured person was stuck beneath the vehicle, the offending driver stopped for a while and then drove on," said the official, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police identified the vehicle number, traced the car and obtained details of its owner. Investigation revealed that the driver was a minor who is now in custody. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involving punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to Harsheshwar, the accused juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and further investigation is underway.