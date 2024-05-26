On BJP's 'Religion-Based Campaign' Allegation, An Amit Shah Counter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has denied Opposition allegations of religion-based campaign -- with a caveat. If canvassing against reservation for Muslims and reaching out to voters on scrapping of Article 370 and implementing a Uniform Civil Code is religion-based campaign, then the BJP has done it and will continue doing so, he said.

He also asserted that the NDA will cross the 400-seat mark and dismissed Opposition's criticism of Electronic Voting Machines as a way of explaining their impending defeat.

Citing some of the previous assembly polls, including the ones in Telangana, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost, he said, "If those elections were fair, then this election is also fair".

"Whenever the opposition loses an election, they raise some questions. There is zero possibility of rigging in EVMs and they want an election which can be rigged," he told news agency Press Trust of India in a wide-ranging interview.

The Congress's questions about the polling process are aimed at covering up Rahul Gandhi's failure, he claimed.

"When you see defeat, you start crying in advance and try to find excuses to go abroad. This can't go on and on. They want to go on vacation on June 6. So, they are telling something or the other," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)