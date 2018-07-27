On Beijing Blast, Sushma Swaraj Says All Indians Safe

A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the US embassy in Beijing, sending smoke into the air and injuring his hand before security officials rushed to the scene and took him into custody.

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2018 02:57 IST
Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "I am aware of the blast in Beijing. We need not worry. All Indians are safe".

New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday night said she was aware of the blast in Beijing, China, and that all Indians were safe.

A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the US embassy in Beijing, sending smoke into the air and injuring his hand before security officials rushed to the scene and took him into custody.

"I am aware of the blast in Beijing. We need not worry. All Indians are safe," Ms Swaraj tweeted.

The explosion was set off by a man from China's Inner Mongolia region surnamed Jiang, police said.

The Chinese police said no one else was injured in the incident, which took place near the area where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.

