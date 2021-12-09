Omicron Alarm: Regular Foreign Flights Wont Restart Till Jan 31

The government has extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial flights till January 31 amid the alarm over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

International flights were earlier scheduled to resume from December 15. However, the outbreak of the new 'Omicron' variant has triggered a fresh wave of concerns over international travel, leading to the imposition of new travel measures by several nations.

Extending the suspension on international flights, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by it.

It further said that international flights maybe allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.