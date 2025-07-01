IndiGo Launches Long-Haul International Ops With Manchester-Mumbai Flight

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday launched its long-haul international operations with its inaugural flight landing in Manchester from Mumbai.

This new direct connection, to be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft three times a week, will significantly enhance accessibility between India's financial capital and a major economic and cultural hub in Northern England, the airline said.

This is a significant move that paves the way for IndiGo to become a global airline, while reinforcing its commitment to offering enhanced connectivity between India and key global markets, and also signifies the successful execution of IndiGo's internationalisation strategy, it said.

The service is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, students, and the Indian diaspora residing in the United Kingdom, fostering stronger economic, educational, and cultural ties, IndiGo said.

"As we embark on our long-haul journey with the launch of direct flights between Mumbai and Manchester, this moment marks our transition from a successful regional carrier to one with growing global relevance," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

The Gurugram-based airline has tied up with Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways for damp leasing of six wide-body B 787-9 aircraft for its international operations, primarily to the UK and Europe.

These leased planes are to be delivered to the airline by 2026, with the first joining the fleet from March this year.

"This milestone is also a reflection of IndiGo's growing global ambition and its contribution to India's emergence as a global aviation hub. We are confident that this route will not only serve the large diaspora but also strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the two countries," added Elbers.

The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch (business class) seats and 282 economy seats. All seats feature seatback screens for in-flight entertainment - around 300 hours of content with movies and TV shows across a balanced mix of comedy, romance, drama and action, IndiGo said.

With its fleet of over 400 aircraft, the airline operates around 2,200 daily flights, connecting more than 90 domestic and over 40 international destinations.

