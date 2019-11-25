Success Of Democracy Rests On Respecting Views Of Opposition: Om Birla

The event was also addressed by Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

The success of parliamentary democracy rests on listening and respecting the views and opinions of the opposition, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said today.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament hosted at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Dialogue, debate and decision making based on these are the soul of parliamentary democracy, he said.

The event, attended by delegates from Commonwealth countries, was also addressed by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

