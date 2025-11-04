India Most Attractive Destination For Entrepreneurs, Says Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said entrepreneurs from across the world are investing in India, describing it as one of the most attractive investment destinations, with every requirement for doing business available in the country.

Birla said the country has emerged as a global investment hub, driven by its vibrant democratic system and transparent governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at the 'India@100: An Age of A New Dawn' event to mark the launch of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata on Monday.

During his address, Birla also praised PM Modi's leadership, stating the Centre's 'minimum government' approach has played a major role in reducing 'red tapism' and enabling industrial growth in the country.

He further emphasised India's diversity and democratic strength, which have helped the country emerge as a global hub for innovation and research.

Birla added that India's democracy, rooted in its culture and people's participation, has remained "intact" since indepence.

"We have celebrated the 75th anniversary of Azadi in a country known for its diversity, and democracy will continue to remain intact. Rapid economic and social changes are taking place and more are expected in the future," Birla said.

The Speaker further noted, "With the resources available in India and the rapid expansion of infrastructure—roads, railways, and air connectivity—the country's economic progress is developing at a fast pace."

Praising West Bengal's role in shaping India's growth story, Birla highlighted the state's rich history, culture, and literature. "People from Bengal contributed greatly to the freedom movement. This state is different from others. Discussions about Bengal are always meaningful," he added.

Birla also reflected on the Chamber's journey during the pre-Independence era, particularly Kolkata's historic position as a leading industrial and cultural centre in pre-independent India.



Apart from the Lok Sabha Speaker, other speakers included Naresh Pachisia, President of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce; H. M. Bangur, Chief Patron; and N. G. Khaitan, Chairman of the 125th Anniversary Celebrations Committee. Founded in 1900, the Bharat Chamber of Commerce is among the oldest apex trade bodies in Eastern India.