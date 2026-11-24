The formal announcement of the Akali-BJP alliance in Punjab has drawn jeers from the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Leading the pack is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who heaped sarcasm on the two parties today, citing the farm laws and how the Akali Dal changed their stance as outrage grew among farmers. He went on to talk about the BJP's promised war against drugs and questioned its alliance with Bikram Majithia, who had been accused of being linked with the drug trade.

"Now when Amit Shah-ji Will share stage with Majithia, we all will know what kind of drugs they are talking about eliminating," Mann said.

"You look at the rest. Now Captain Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Dhillon, Manpreet Badal, Ravneet Bittu, and Sukhbir Badal are all on the same stage. Bhoundal, Cheema, Amit Shah. Tarun Chugh, Ashwani Kumar, everyone has come together. Everyone will sit on the same stage now. Tell me which of these is going to save Punjab. More than half are Congress, now allied with the Akali Dal, BJP, they have all joined together," he added.

"They say 'our alliance has been formed to save Punjab... To keep Punjab's interests in mind'. Whose interests? This is actually an alliance to save the family," he further said.

Mann's party colleague Manish Sisodia adopted a sober tone.

"Punjab's farmers paid a heavy price in 2020 to bring the BJP government to its knees. The BJP even called the farmers from Punjab who came to Delhi to protest traitors. More than 700 farmers lost their lives. They were beaten with batons and spent cold nights on the streets, but they did not back down from their fight for their rights. At the time, the Akali Dal made a show of breaking ties with the BJP, and today those same two parties are once again standing arm in arm," read a rough translation of his post on social media platform X.

"The Akali-BJP alliance unleashed a drug epidemic in Punjab, ruined an entire generation of Punjabis and spread gangsterism.

Punjab has barely managed to escape that alliance's stranglehold. The people of Punjab have not forgotten that period, nor the betrayal of the farmers," he added.

The Congress was sarcastic. The party's former state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the alliance "opportunistic".

"The 'formal' announcement of Akali Dal (and) BJP alliance is the most opportunistic. I'm saying the 'formal announcement' because they were always together. Not difficult to understand why @officeofssbadal did this somersault. He is desperately fighting for his survival. Sukhbir has betrayed the Punjabis as he has become part of the RSS' sinister designs over Punjab," his post read.

The BJP insisted that they came together with the Akalis because it was the demand of Punjab. Raghav Chaddha, the party's latest import from the Aam Aadmi Party told reporters that this is a "demand from the people of Punjab".

"I believe this is not merely an alliance between two political parties. It is an alliance among the people of Punjab-an alliance between the Hindu and Sikh communities," he said.

"Having observed, understood, and worked closely in Punjab over the last 10 years, I have seen the state regress significantly. Today, the drug menace has reached a point where suppliers are present in every street, at every corner, and in every village; drugs are being sold openly. Every trader and shopkeeper -- even the smallest among them -- receives extortion calls and threats, forcing many to shut down their businesses. Employment opportunities are vanishing. I believe that if there is any chance left to save the youth and the farming community of Punjab, it lies solely in this alliance. Everyone's hopes are pinned on this partnership," he added.