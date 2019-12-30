Ola To Have Trained 'Safety Scouts' To Help People Celebrate New Year's

Ola did not give details on the number of safety scouts to be deployed in Kolkata (Representational)

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained "safety scouts" to help people celebrate the New Year's celebrations.

The "safety scouts" would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying zones for the safety and mobility support of citizens, the company said.

"Additionally, Ola will also deploy Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergencies through the night," an official statement said.

Hundreds of safety scouts will be deployed across several cities of the country like Delhi - NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai on New Year's Eve, it said.

"New Year's eve sees a large number of people going out for the night to celebrate, and through these efforts, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home," Ola chief sales and marketing Arun Srinivas said.

"We are proud to assist the efforts of the on-ground police forces and together, help citizens and consumers feel secure," he said.