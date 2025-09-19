Oil Kumar's Wild Claim: "I Drink 7 Litres Engine Oil Daily, For 33 Years"

A Karnataka man has captured public attention for his highly unusual dietary habits. 'Oil Kumar' from the Shivamogga district allegedly drinks tea and nearly seven to eight litres of engine oil daily.

A video on Instagram purportedly shows Mr Kumar refusing conventional food offered by onlookers and instead drinking, what he claims to be black motor oil, straight from a bottle. The post that brought him into the spotlight claims that he has maintained this bizarre diet for more than three decades.

"For the past 33 years, Shivamogga's Oil Kumar has amazed the world by living without food. Instead of rice or chapati, his daily diet includes 7-8 litres of waste engine oil and tea," the caption read.

'Oil Kumar' reportedly has never been admitted to a hospital or faced serious health issues requiring medical attention.

The post also claimed that 'Oil Kumar' attributes his survival to his faith in Lord Ayyappa.

Why Engine Oil Is Harmful

Used engine oil contains a mixture of several harmful substances:

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs): These are carcinogenic compounds formed during the combustion process. Examples include benzo[a]pyrene, which is listed under California's Proposition 65 due to its cancer risk.

Heavy Metals: Elements such as iron, aluminium, copper, and lead are present due to engine wear and contamination, as per NCBI.

Additives: Substances like zinc dialkyldithiophosphate (ZDTP), calcium alkyl phenates, and magnesium sulfonates, which can be toxic to the liver and nervous system

Contaminants: Water, soot, carbon particles, and unburned fuel residues also contribute to the oil's toxicity.

Health Risks Of Engine Oil Exposure

Motor oil can be very dangerous if swallowed, especially if it gets into the lungs, according to Poison Control. If someone has trouble breathing after swallowing it, they should go to the hospital.

Small amounts that reach the stomach usually cause diarrhoea.

Other risks of exposure-

Cancer: PAHs in used oil are known carcinogens, increasing the risk of skin, liver, and lung cancers, as per PubMed.

Neurological Damage: Tricresyl phosphates in the oil can cause peripheral nervous system damage, leading to neuromuscular issues.

Reproductive Harm: Prolonged exposure to certain additives has been linked to reproductive toxicity in animal studies, as per NCBI.

Organ Damage: Heavy metals and other contaminants can accumulate in organs, leading to long-term health problems.

The National Poisons Information Center at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, helps prevent and manage poisoning emergencies.

"The probability of ingestion of these substances/products either accidentally or intentionally has increased manifold. Acute poisoning is one of the most common emergencies throughout the world," the agency says.

Disclaimer - Ingesting engine oil is extremely dangerous and can be fatal. Do not attempt to imitate this behaviour.