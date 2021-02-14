Officials Recover Explosives Weighing 7 Kg From Crowded Jammu Bus Stand

Jammu Bus Stand: The device was detected by officials acting on specific information (Representational)

The detection of a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) today near a crowded general bus stand area in Jammu helped foil a plan by terrorists to set off an explosive on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, officials said.

The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

The device was detected by officials who were acting on specific information, the officials said.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) and wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba on Saturday.

Earlier on February 6, self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), Hidayatullah Malik, alias "Hasnain", was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

Two years ago on this day, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama, resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

