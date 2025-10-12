Explosive Found In Abandoned Bag In Meghalaya, Defused By Police

A possible terror incident was averted after Meghalaya Police defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found inside an abandoned bag in a residential area in Ri Bhoi district.

Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, residents of Umsning alerted the police after discovering an unidentified bag suspected to contain explosives, police sources told NDTV.

Ri Bhoi District Police immediately informed the Special Bomb Squad from Shillong, which rushed to the location. Upon inspection, the bomb squad confirmed an IED was present in the bag, police sources said.

The bomb squad successfully defused the explosive device, and it was taken to the Umsning Police Outpost for further probe.

The suspect who allegedly planted the explosive has been identified, and a thorough investigation is underway under the supervision of Ri Bhoi SSP Vivekananda Singh Rathore.

No loss of life or property was reported during the operation.