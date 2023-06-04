'Least I Can Do...': Virender Sehwag's Big Help To Train Crash Orphans

275 people have lost their lives and over 1,000 have been injured. (File)

Cricket-legend Virender Sehwag today announced that children who lost their parents in the devastating Odisha train crash will be given free education at Sehwag International School in Gurugram.

"In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of the children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility," Mr Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

His announcement comes after the Adani Group said earlier today that it would offer to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children," Gautam Adani said in a tweet in Hindi.

Three trains- Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train - were involved in a crash on Friday, which has been described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

275 people have lost their lives and over 1,000 have been injured. The Railways ministry has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the three-train crash which was caused by a technical glitch with the signalling system.