Odisha Man Tied To Tree, Beaten, Urinated Upon By 2 Men Over Affair: Cops

The 2 accused have been arrested, police said (Representational)

A youth was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed by two men who also urinated in his mouth in Odisha's Khurda district, police said.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khurda's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain said two men tied Soumya Ranjan Das to a coconut tree and thrashed him mercilessly on December 18.

One of the accused also urinated in his mouth after the latter asked for water.

In the video, the accused were also seen abusing the youth and kicking him.

The police have identified the two accused as Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh and they have been arrested after a case was lodged.

The incident occurred over a love affair, said police.