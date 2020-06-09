Odisha, Kerala, Northeast Likely To Get Rainfall Today: Weather Office

Odisha, Kerala and North-eastern states are likely to get rainfall today (Representational)

Odisha, Kerala and the North-eastern states are likely to get rainfall on Tuesday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," the IMD stated in its bulletin.

The IMD further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are very likely over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea, south and east-central Bay of Bengal.

IMD also predicted "squally weather"(wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.